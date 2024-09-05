Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $13.75

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. Leerink Partners cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $393.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at $74,186,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at $74,186,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.