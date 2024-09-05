Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Price Target at $39.00

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.