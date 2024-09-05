Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Target Price at $34.54

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.