Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $39.25

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

LI opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Li Auto by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

