Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) PT at $68.31

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.7% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 250,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE JCI opened at $70.04 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.