Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT at $961.76

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $961.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

LLY opened at $946.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.38 billion, a PE ratio of 139.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $895.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 876,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,605,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

