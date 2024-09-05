Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $34.40

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $37.36 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

