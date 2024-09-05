Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $147.5-$148.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.02 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Scotiabank raised Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Braze Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,448. Braze has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,929. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.