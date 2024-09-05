Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.5 million-$148.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.0 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.070 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 1,818,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $175,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

