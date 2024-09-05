Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $582.5 million-$585.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.9 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 1,847,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,758. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. Braze has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,428.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,428.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.