Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 8,553 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,169,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,577 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $155,885.66.

On Friday, August 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $158,571.21.

On Thursday, August 1st, Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $509,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $322,800.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,758. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.07. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Braze by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Braze by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BRZE. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

