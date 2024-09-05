BORA (BORA) Market Cap Reaches $80.37 Million

BORA (BORA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, BORA has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a market cap of $80.37 million and $557,770.96 worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA token can currently be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BORA Profile

BORA’s launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,397,752 tokens. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official website is borachain.io. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

