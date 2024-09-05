BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 666,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,081,053 shares.The stock last traded at $370.84 and had previously closed at $349.50.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.97. The stock has a market cap of $265.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

