BMO Capital Markets Increases Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$70.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.39.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCA

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

CCA traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.29. 13,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.72. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of C$750.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$751.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.2150127 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.