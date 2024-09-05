BlackSky Technology Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, September 9th (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, September 9th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BKSY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 4,082,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,827. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

