Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BCX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 194,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,343. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.64.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.