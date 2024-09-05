BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYI remained flat at $11.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 205,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,858. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

