BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:MYN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,663. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
