BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

MYD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 122,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.