BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 83,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

