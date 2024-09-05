BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 450,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,363. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

