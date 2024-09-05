BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MUA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 204,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,443. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.