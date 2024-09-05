BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

NYSE BIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,459. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

