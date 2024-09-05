BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

BIGZ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 884,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,133. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 382,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,649,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,836,013.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,526,722 shares of company stock worth $11,207,442.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

