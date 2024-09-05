BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 766,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,325. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.