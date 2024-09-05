BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 766,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,325. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
