BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BCAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 521,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,659. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $17.18.
