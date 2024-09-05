Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) received a C$6.50 target price from stock analysts at Ventum Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.
