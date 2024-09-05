BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded 83% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinBR%5FInfo)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/MP3Vyuh5xf)[Medium](https://bitcoinbr.medium.com/)”

BitcoinBR Token Trading

