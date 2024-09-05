Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $13.72 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and $3,861.82 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00074593 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007157 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

