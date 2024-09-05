Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $12.49 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $4,281.75 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00076684 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019723 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007069 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,328.74 or 0.35043273 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

