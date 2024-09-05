Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.
BERY opened at $67.98 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
