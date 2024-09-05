Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $67.98 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

