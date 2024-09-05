Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $4,500,354.35 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,761. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

