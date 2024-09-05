BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 5,556 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $1,053,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $233,133.61.

BeiGene Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $191.58. The stock had a trading volume of 178,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.96 and a 200 day moving average of $161.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Get Our Latest Report on BGNE

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.