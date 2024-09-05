Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.75. 3,580,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 21,494,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $219,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,143 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 119,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.