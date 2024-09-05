Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Shares Up 0.1%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Balfour Beatty
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.