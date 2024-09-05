Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.25

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 27778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 162,956 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 89,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 80,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

