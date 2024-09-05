Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Down 18.6%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 109,263 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 38,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Separately, Noble Financial raised Aurania Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.
