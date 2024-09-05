AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $33.08

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $29.15. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 9,979,708 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 31.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 76,088 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

