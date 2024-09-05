Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1202 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Down 0.0 %
OTCMKTS APNHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 598. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
