Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1202 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS APNHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 598. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

