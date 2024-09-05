ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.73

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 5644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

ASOS Stock Up 15.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

