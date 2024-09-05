ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $869.98 and last traded at $870.78. Approximately 418,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,215,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $903.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $313.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $935.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $952.83.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

