ASD (ASD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $23.01 million and $1.21 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,245.14 or 1.00010198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03747327 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,315,449.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.