Arman Sarkhani Sells 10,866 Shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) COO Arman Sarkhani sold 10,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $18,906.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,817.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASST opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 8.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Asset Entities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

