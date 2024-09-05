Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $54.11 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Ark has a total market cap of $54.11 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,229,750 coins and its circulating supply is 183,229,728 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.