Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.
About Arcadium Lithium
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
