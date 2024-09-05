APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,134,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 6,135,694 shares.The stock last traded at $25.73 and had previously closed at $25.89.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of APA by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,312 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

