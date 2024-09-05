Andrew Woods Sells 2,710 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $41,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Andrew Woods sold 3,266 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $66,659.06.

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 407,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,547. The company has a market capitalization of $758.08 million, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.41. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PubMatic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 228,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in PubMatic by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

