Andrew Woods Sells 2,710 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $41,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Andrew Woods also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Andrew Woods sold 3,266 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $66,659.06.
PubMatic Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 407,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,547. The company has a market capitalization of $758.08 million, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.41. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PubMatic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 228,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in PubMatic by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
