Analyzing Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A Volcon -1,167.13% N/A -111.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Volcon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $156,570.00 22.37 -$972.26 million N/A N/A Volcon $3.26 million 1.97 -$45.07 million N/A N/A

Volcon has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mullen Automotive and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats Volcon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.