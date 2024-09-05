Analysts Set Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) PT at $189.83

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $150.71 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average of $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

