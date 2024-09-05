Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $176.22 and last traded at $176.54. Approximately 9,250,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 42,440,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

